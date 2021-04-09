CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is -0.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBAT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -5.68% and -19.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 26.52% off its SMA200. CBAT registered 1122.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a -5.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.33%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $429.28M and $26.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1191.03% and -55.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), with 34.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.96% while institutional investors hold 4.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.91M, and float is at 51.33M with Short Float at 5.64%. Institutions hold 2.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jane Street Group, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $1.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the CBAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.72 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paloma Partners Management Co which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $0.71 million, while Creative Planning holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 96363.0 with a market value of $0.49 million.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd bought 2,151,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.7 million shares.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Li Yunfei (CEO) bought a total of 2,062,619 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $0.48 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.73 million shares of the CBAT stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) that is trading 28.15% up over the past 12 months and Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) that is 42.52% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 53.75% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.