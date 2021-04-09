Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

114 institutions hold shares in Cellectis S.A. (CLLS), with institutional investors hold 36.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.54M, and float is at 35.08M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 36.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.68 million shares valued at $180.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.61% of the CLLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 1.34 million shares valued at $36.24 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 1.2 million shares representing 2.81% and valued at over $32.48 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $25.85 million.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) is -25.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.15 and a high of $34.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLLS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.52% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -84.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.24, the stock is -0.00% and -11.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -5.59% off its SMA200. CLLS registered 122.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.15.

The stock witnessed a -6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.40%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $837.94M and $82.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.20% and -41.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.10%).

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellectis S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $8.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -84.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading -5.01% down over the past 12 months and uniQure N.V. (QURE) that is -29.71% lower over the same period. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) is -58.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -178.91% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.