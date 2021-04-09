DoorDash Inc. (DASH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

195 institutions hold shares in DoorDash Inc. (DASH), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 90.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 321.04M, and float is at 221.29M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 90.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 62.97 million shares valued at $8.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 21.70% of the DASH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 52.03 million shares valued at $7.43 billion to account for 17.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Galileo (PTC) Ltd which holds 13.01 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $1.86 billion, while Wellcome Trust Ltd (the) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 12.89 million with a market value of $1.84 billion.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is -10.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.00 and a high of $256.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $127.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.29% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 14.57% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.14, the stock is -4.11% and -20.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -21.94% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.16.

The stock witnessed a -9.43% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.48%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 3886 employees, a market worth around $40.57B and $2.89B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.90% and -49.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $989.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.30% year-over-year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 255 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 125 and purchases happening 130 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adarkar Prabir, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Adarkar Prabir sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $138.06 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.76 million shares.

DoorDash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Lee Gordon S (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 20,065 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $130.00 per share for $2.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Brown Shona L (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $146.49 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 117,500 shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH).