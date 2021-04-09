Dow Inc. (DOW) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.01% Upside

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is 13.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.62 and a high of $67.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOW stock was last observed hovering at around $63.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.01% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -50.45% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.19, the stock is -1.05% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 21.87% off its SMA200. DOW registered 95.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.39.

The stock witnessed a 1.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.15%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Dow Inc. (DOW) has around 35700 employees, a market worth around $46.61B and $38.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.96 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.34% and -6.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Dow Inc. (DOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dow Inc. (DOW) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $10.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 167.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Top Institutional Holders

1,629 institutions hold shares in Dow Inc. (DOW), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 68.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 745.23M, and float is at 742.74M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 68.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.01 million shares valued at $3.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the DOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 53.65 million shares valued at $2.98 billion to account for 7.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 44.94 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $2.49 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 35.7 million with a market value of $1.98 billion.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Dow Inc. (DOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLICKI PETER ,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that HOLICKI PETER sold 6,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $55.99 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50670.0 shares.