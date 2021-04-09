Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ULCC) Is Up 12.73% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: ULCC) is 12.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.26 and a high of $20.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULCC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $21.25, the stock is 8.56% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 8.56% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.58.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ULCC) has around 4974 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $1.25B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.37% and 2.56% from its 52-week high.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ULCC) Top Institutional Holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ULCC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pineda Patricia Salas ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Pineda Patricia Salas sold 2,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $51186.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51190.0 shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Dempsey James G. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 97,447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $19.00 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21394.0 shares of the ULCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Indigo Frontier Holdings Compa (10% Owner) disposed off 18,765,966 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $356.55 million. The insider now directly holds 178,834,034 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ULCC).