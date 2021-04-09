Genpact Limited (G) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

440 institutions hold shares in Genpact Limited (G), with 865.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 103.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.47M, and float is at 175.29M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 103.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 26.67 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.25% of the G Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 25.67 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 13.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.52 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $683.14 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 7.40% of the shares totaling 13.85 million with a market value of $572.96 million.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is 6.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.75 and a high of $44.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $44.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.07% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.9% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.24, the stock is 2.00% and 5.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 10.45% off its SMA200. G registered 59.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.46.

The stock witnessed a 5.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.46%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 96500 employees, a market worth around $8.21B and $3.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.11. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.39% and -1.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $924.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalra Balkrishan, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kalra Balkrishan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $42.80 per share for a total of $42800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Kalra Balkrishan (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $42.72 per share for $42718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Kalra Balkrishan (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,147 shares at an average price of $42.36 for $90941.0. The insider now directly holds 164,823 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 73.30% up over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 17.56% higher over the same period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is 22.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.33% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.