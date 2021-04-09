Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is 5.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.11 and a high of $18.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.17% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -11.87% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.90, the stock is -0.83% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.95 million and changing -3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 15.99% off its SMA200. GPK registered 46.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.93.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.67%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has around 18775 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.39 and Fwd P/E is 12.31. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.75% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Top Institutional Holders

409 institutions hold shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 96.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 269.50M, and float is at 240.95M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 95.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.76 million shares valued at $402.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the GPK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with 13.82 million shares valued at $234.12 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.72 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $232.4 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 13.26 million with a market value of $224.6 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yost Joseph P ,the company’sEVP and President, Americas. SEC filings show that Yost Joseph P sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $13.23 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WestRock Company (WRK) that is trading 82.27% up over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is 60.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.6% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.