GreenBox POS (GBOX) up 174.62% since start of the year

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is 174.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $20.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBOX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43%.

Currently trading at $17.96, the stock is 31.21% and 52.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -7.37% at the moment leaves the stock 261.61% off its SMA200. GBOX registered 8452.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1230.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.85.

The stock witnessed a 49.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 172.12%, and is 28.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9877.78% and -13.57% from its 52-week high.

.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.20M, and float is at 15.85M with Short Float at 0.52%.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at GreenBox POS (GBOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.