Here are the top Institutional holders of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) shares

251 institutions hold shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), with 220.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 103.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.64M, and float is at 78.95M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 102.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 20.0 million shares valued at $385.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.19% of the BSIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.02 million shares valued at $173.98 million to account for 11.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.94 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $95.22 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $80.38 million.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) is 16.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.93 and a high of $21.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSIG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.38% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.55, the stock is 13.52% and 15.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 10.70% at the moment leaves the stock 37.40% off its SMA200. BSIG registered 255.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.90.

The stock witnessed a 16.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.52%, and is 10.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $718.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.03. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 357.40% and 3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.30%).

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $168.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times.