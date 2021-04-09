Here are the top Institutional holders of Caleres Inc. (CAL) shares

216 institutions hold shares in Caleres Inc. (CAL), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.68% while institutional investors hold 88.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.56M, and float is at 36.21M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 84.76% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.8 million shares valued at $90.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the CAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.05 million shares valued at $47.72 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 2.26 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $35.3 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $34.16 million.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is 31.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $22.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAL stock was last observed hovering at around $20.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.88% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.53, the stock is 4.08% and 16.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 70.35% off its SMA200. CAL registered 269.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.00.

The stock witnessed a 11.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.59%, and is -5.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $786.30M and $2.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.50. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 315.59% and -10.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.00%).

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caleres Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $583.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -887.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.80% in year-over-year returns.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Caleres Inc. (CAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN DIANE M, the company’s CEO & Chair. of Board. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $20.76 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Caleres Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that SULLIVAN DIANE M (CEO & Chair. of Board) sold a total of 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $21.30 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the CAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, HANNAH KEN (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.26 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 119,927 shares of Caleres Inc. (CAL).

Caleres Inc. (CAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading 196.31% up over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is 75.47% higher over the same period. Genesco Inc. (GCO) is 238.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.42% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.95.