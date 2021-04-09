Here are the top Institutional holders of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares

379 institutions hold shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), with 6.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.08% while institutional investors hold 61.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.15M, and float is at 25.58M with Short Float at 6.18%. Institutions hold 50.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 1.83 million shares valued at $357.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the FVRR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. with 1.74 million shares valued at $338.53 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 1.19 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $232.52 million, while Srs Investment Management, Llc holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $219.67 million.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is 17.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.50 and a high of $336.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FVRR stock was last observed hovering at around $218.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.14% off its average median price target of $333.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.54% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.76% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $229.10, the stock is 3.52% and -6.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 31.75% off its SMA200. FVRR registered 877.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $244.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $207.09.

The stock witnessed a -0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.78%, and is 5.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has around 545 employees, a market worth around $7.92B and $189.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 192.04. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 798.43% and -31.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $65.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 96.10% in year-over-year returns.