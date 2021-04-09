Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS)

221 institutions hold shares in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), with 26.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.98% while institutional investors hold 91.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.59M, and float is at 37.99M with Short Float at 15.51%. Institutions hold 56.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PFM Health Sciences, LP with over 3.37 million shares valued at $87.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.76% of the RCUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.26 million shares valued at $84.5 million to account for 4.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $71.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $60.94 million.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) is 19.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.47 and a high of $42.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCUS stock was last observed hovering at around $30.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.86% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 22.75% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.90, the stock is -7.46% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 14.53% off its SMA200. RCUS registered 114.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.75.

The stock witnessed a -4.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.63%, and is 10.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $77.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.55% and -27.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $12.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 628.00% in year-over-year returns.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FALBERG KATHRYN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $28.35 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Grossman William (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,127 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $35.03 per share for $74509.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10850.0 shares of the RCUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Jarrett Jennifer (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,661 shares at an average price of $35.03 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 116,973 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS).