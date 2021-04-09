Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV)

3 institutions hold shares in InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), with 23.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 87.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.95M, and float is at 131.85M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 87.50% of the Float.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) is -0.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.86 and a high of $27.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INNV stock was last observed hovering at around $24.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.84% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.5% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.05, the stock is -2.61% and -2.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -2.09% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.56.

The stock witnessed a -0.82% in the last 1 month, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) has around 1910 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $607.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 102.34. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.31% and -11.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InnovAge Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOERR ROBIN, the company’s Chief Sales and MKTG Officer. SEC filings show that DOERR ROBIN bought 1,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $25.74 per share for a total of $48262.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1875.0 shares.

InnovAge Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that GUTIERREZ BARBARA (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $26.43 per share for $52860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the INNV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, HEWITT MAUREEN (CEO, President and Director) acquired 9,350 shares at an average price of $26.62 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 9,350 shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV).