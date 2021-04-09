Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

245 institutions hold shares in Zuora Inc. (ZUO), with 918.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 64.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.92M, and float is at 96.22M with Short Float at 6.45%. Institutions hold 63.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.45 million shares valued at $131.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.59% of the ZUO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.76 million shares valued at $108.1 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hound Partners, LLC which holds 4.71 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $65.59 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $44.03 million.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is 21.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.35 and a high of $17.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -40.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is 15.38% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 12.44% at the moment leaves the stock 33.66% off its SMA200. ZUO registered 100.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.92.

The stock witnessed a 17.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.93%, and is 14.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1249 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $305.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 734.78. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.40% and -5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.50%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tzuo Tien, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Tzuo Tien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $75000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Pileggi Jennifer (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 16,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $14.72 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20095.0 shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Tzuo Tien (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.02 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).