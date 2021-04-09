Huntsman Corporation (HUN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HUN Stock Is Going Next

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is 10.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.86 and a high of $29.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.62% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.07% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.88, the stock is -2.40% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 14.85% off its SMA200. HUN registered 85.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.18.

The stock witnessed a 0.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.29%, and is -3.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.05B and $6.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.11. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.15% and -6.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

497 institutions hold shares in Huntsman Corporation (HUN), with 21.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.57% while institutional investors hold 89.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.00M, and float is at 200.10M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 81.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 22.55 million shares valued at $566.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.17% of the HUN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.69 million shares valued at $520.26 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.04 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $302.57 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 8.47 million with a market value of $212.82 million.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Scott J ,the company’sDivision President. SEC filings show that Wright Scott J sold 9,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $28.64 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82382.0 shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Beckerle Mary C (Director) sold a total of 15,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $26.17 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the HUN stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 108.11% up over the past 12 months and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is 71.88% higher over the same period. Sasol Limited (SSL) is 271.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.36% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.