Is Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) a good stock to buy now?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is 42.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $3.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 9.74% and 11.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 8.25% at the moment leaves the stock 38.53% off its SMA200. STRM registered 179.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9962 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7224.

The stock witnessed a 17.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.34%, and is 8.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $81.97M and $13.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.72% and -42.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $2.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.47% while institutional investors hold 47.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.29M, and float is at 24.64M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 38.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tamarack Advisers, LP with over 4.31 million shares valued at $6.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.60% of the STRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with 3.34 million shares valued at $5.21 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.75 million shares representing 8.70% and valued at over $4.3 million, while Roumell Asset Management LLC holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $1.23 million.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tamarack Global Healthcare Fun ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Tamarack Global Healthcare Fun bought 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.93 million shares.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) that is trading 172.57% up over the past 12 months and McKesson Corporation (MCK) that is 43.45% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 91.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -322.58% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 33680.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.