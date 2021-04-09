Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

246 institutions hold shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 28.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.97M, and float is at 14.24M with Short Float at 20.88%. Institutions hold 27.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 7.35 million shares valued at $319.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.37% of the KC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Trust Advisors LP with 6.07 million shares valued at $264.21 million to account for 2.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Carmignac Gestion which holds 5.25 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $228.49 million, while IDG-Accel China Capital GP II Associates Ltd holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 4.99 million with a market value of $217.22 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is 2.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $74.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $422.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.56% off the consensus price target high of $472.91 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 87.52% higher than the price target low of $357.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.64, the stock is -1.98% and -18.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 9.27% off its SMA200. KC registered a gain of 48.50% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.03.

The stock witnessed a -11.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.13%, and is 13.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 1841 employees, a market worth around $8.89B and $1.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 195.79. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.43% and -40.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $290.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.90% in year-over-year returns.