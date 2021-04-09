NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Is Up 3.44% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) is 3.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.63 and a high of $19.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTST stock was last observed hovering at around $19.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.16, the stock is 10.65% and 12.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing 5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. NTST registered a loss of 5.88% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.16.

The stock witnessed a 14.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.81%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $575.16M and $33.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2240.00 and Fwd P/E is 50.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.23% and 1.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETSTREIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $11.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.40% year-over-year.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST), with 67.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 87.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.20M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 86.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tilden Park Management I LLC with over 2.78 million shares valued at $54.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the NTST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Long Pond Capital, LP with 2.71 million shares valued at $52.8 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP which holds 2.71 million shares representing 9.54% and valued at over $52.8 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 1.83 million with a market value of $35.62 million.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manheimer Mark ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Manheimer Mark bought 3,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $17.88 per share for a total of $67354.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3767.0 shares.