New Big Money Means Appian Corporation (APPN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

389 institutions hold shares in Appian Corporation (APPN), with 842.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 77.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.37M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 16.21%. Institutions hold 77.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 6.14 million shares valued at $995.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.75% of the APPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with 6.13 million shares valued at $993.79 million to account for 15.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.47 million shares representing 8.91% and valued at over $562.87 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $436.85 million.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) is -16.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.92 and a high of $260.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APPN stock was last observed hovering at around $130.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.74% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.48% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -62.86% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.17, the stock is -8.92% and -23.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 21.14% off its SMA200. APPN registered 280.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.54.

The stock witnessed a -9.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.36%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Appian Corporation (APPN) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $9.26B and $304.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 287.03% and -48.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

Appian Corporation (APPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appian Corporation (APPN) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appian Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $82.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Appian Corporation (APPN) Insider Activity

A total of 210 insider transactions have happened at Appian Corporation (APPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 193 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Winters Christopher, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Winters Christopher sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $159.13 per share for a total of $3.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27041.0 shares.

Appian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Mulligan Michael J. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $170.84 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20447.0 shares of the APPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Boccassam Prashanth (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $170.73 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds 22,337 shares of Appian Corporation (APPN).

Appian Corporation (APPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 37.60% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 98.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.58% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.