New Big Money Means iBio Inc. (IBIO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

118 institutions hold shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 14.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.01M, and float is at 215.41M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 14.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.58 million shares valued at $12.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.36% of the IBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.7 million shares valued at $3.88 million to account for 1.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.47 million shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $2.59 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $2.22 million.

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is 42.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -8.93% and -17.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -27.76% off its SMA200. IBIO registered 73.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6971 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7063.

The stock witnessed a -7.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.12%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $306.17M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.93% and -79.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.80% year-over-year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eastern Capital LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Eastern Capital LTD sold 15,864,436 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $46.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.63 million shares.

iBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,264,864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $3.91 per share for $28.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.49 million shares of the IBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 1,355,604 shares at an average price of $3.83 for $5.19 million. The insider now directly holds 31,758,993 shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO).