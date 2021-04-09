Positives for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) as stock gains in recent trading

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is 17.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $4.09 for the next 12 months. It is also -52.08% off the consensus price target high of $4.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -52.08% lower than the price target low of $4.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is 7.10% and 19.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 41.85% off its SMA200. AIV registered 67.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.78.

The stock witnessed a 26.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.68%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $907.37M and $151.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.79% and -4.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $214.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 475.10% year-over-year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Top Institutional Holders

408 institutions hold shares in Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 96.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.68M, and float is at 147.49M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 95.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.84 million shares valued at $110.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.97% of the AIV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.39 million shares valued at $107.65 million to account for 13.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.94 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $57.77 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 7.78 million with a market value of $41.08 million.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Quincy ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Allen Quincy sold 12,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $6.17 per share for a total of $75213.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38034.0 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Miller Robert A. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $5.60 per share for $56000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60234.0 shares of the AIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, CONSIDINE TERRY (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.82 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 600,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV).