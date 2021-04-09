These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) is 98.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.63 and a high of $168.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMMB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 28.95% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -243.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -243.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.00, the stock is 24.27% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 111.13% at the moment leaves the stock 85.09% off its SMA200. CMMB registered 379.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 191.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.19.

The stock witnessed a -32.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.38%, and is 91.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.28% over the week and 25.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 471.01% and -67.42% from its 52-week high.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), with 2.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 25.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.12M, and float is at 0.05M with Short Float at 15.72%. Institutions hold 24.81% of the Float.