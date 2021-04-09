These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD)

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) is 12.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $23.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DMYD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.86, the stock is 17.22% and 9.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock 33.73% off its SMA200. DMYD registered a gain of 98.60% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.81.

The stock witnessed a 21.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.90%, and is 35.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 128.13. Distance from 52-week low is 102.76% and -15.45% from its 52-week high.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $42.94M over the same period..

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD), with institutional investors hold 90.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and float is at 27.60M with Short Float at 17.01%. Institutions hold 90.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 3.44 million shares valued at $60.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.45% of the DMYD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.23 million shares valued at $56.84 million to account for 11.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 1.75 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $30.78 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $24.76 million.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.