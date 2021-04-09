Things appear to be looking up for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is 52.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $9.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEDS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.83% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.45, the stock is 11.41% and 9.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 9.66% at the moment leaves the stock 51.34% off its SMA200. LEDS registered 169.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.79.

The stock witnessed a 16.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.77%, and is 19.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.03% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $20.66M and $5.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.59% and -41.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SemiLEDs Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.10% this year.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.88% while institutional investors hold 9.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.01M, and float is at 2.37M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 5.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.31% of the LEDS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cambridge Trust Company with 12260.0 shares valued at $43890.0 to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Hsin-Liang Christopher ,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Lee Hsin-Liang Christopher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $57500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9800.0 shares.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 56.35% up over the past 12 months and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) that is 148.25% higher over the same period. Cree Inc. (CREE) is 209.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -151.32% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 82080.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.