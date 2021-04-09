Three Notable Stocks Today: Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Innoviva Inc. (INVA)

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) shares are 21.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.23% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.31% and 2.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 20, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the LNG stock is Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on January 11, 2021. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the LNG stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 2 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $81.62. The forecasts give the Cheniere Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $92.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $63.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.89% or -15.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to $0.86, down from the $1.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.88, up 29.20% from -$0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $1.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 423,567 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 212,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 358,904 and 176,554 in purchases and sales respectively.

KILPATRICK DAVID B, a Director at the company, sold 4,397 shares worth $0.33 million at $75.50 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier sold another 5,603 LNG shares valued at $0.42 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $75.58 per share. BAILEY VICKY A (Director) sold 1,572 shares at $61.28 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $96337.0 while BRANDOLINI NUNO, (Director) sold 15,000 shares on Dec 08 for $0.91 million with each share fetching $60.63.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) declined -13.81% to $1.81 in the recent trading session. It has ‎outstanding shares of 89,518,405 with a total market cap of $187,988,651 and its year-to-date ‎‎(YTD) performance remained in the bullish zone as reported the gain of 39.23%. ‎The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its 52-week low was recorded at $0.05, while ‎during the last trade its minimum price was $1.81 and it gained the highest price of $1.81.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), a privately held firm, recently announced that its wholly-owned ‎subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., will supplier quality mulch products to 7-Eleven outlets Midwest ‎U.S. and western New York, scheduled to commence delivery in mid-2020. The contract received ‎shortly after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida.‎

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO, and Director states, “In particular, we have been successful in building ‎relationships with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This makes us ‎capable of supporting our expansion as we go.”

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA), on the other hand, is trading around $11.54 with a market cap of $1.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -15.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.69 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Innoviva Inc. (INVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INVA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 95.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $84.79 million. This represented 6.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $90.48 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $999.57 million from $922.26 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $313.11 million, significantly higher than the $257.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $313.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Innoviva Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 11,917 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,906 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.42M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 31.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.50% with a share float percentage of 68.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innoviva Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.16 million shares worth more than $138.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.66 million and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.