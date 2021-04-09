Trimble Inc. (TRMB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

785 institutions hold shares in Trimble Inc. (TRMB), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 99.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 250.80M, and float is at 248.61M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 99.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.11 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.99% of the TRMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.32 million shares valued at $1.56 billion to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 22.24 million shares representing 8.85% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while Impax Asset Management Group Plc holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 8.48 million with a market value of $566.21 million.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is 20.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.87 and a high of $84.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $79.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.61% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -38.62% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.40, the stock is 6.02% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 36.67% off its SMA200. TRMB registered 151.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.17.

The stock witnessed a 14.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.53%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has around 11402 employees, a market worth around $19.44B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.11 and Fwd P/E is 30.31. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.45% and -5.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trimble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $825.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Trimble Inc. (TRMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gabriel Kaigham, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gabriel Kaigham sold 4,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $71.62 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8500.0 shares.

Trimble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that KIRKLAND JAMES A (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 16,197 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $76.36 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58408.0 shares of the TRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bisio Ronald (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 3,550 shares at an average price of $76.48 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 30,152 shares of Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) that is trading 94.81% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 33.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.22% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.