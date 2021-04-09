Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is 11.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.38 and a high of $58.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $54.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.84% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.02% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.91, the stock is -0.00% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 20.48% off its SMA200. VTR registered 102.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.45.

The stock witnessed a -2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.52%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 448 employees, a market worth around $20.17B and $3.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.21 and Fwd P/E is 117.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.35% and -5.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $899.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

933 institutions hold shares in Ventas Inc. (VTR), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 95.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 374.48M, and float is at 372.79M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 95.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.28 million shares valued at $2.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the VTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.89 million shares valued at $1.81 billion to account for 9.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 35.52 million shares representing 9.48% and valued at over $1.74 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 22.16 million with a market value of $1.09 billion.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAFARO DEBRA A ,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAFARO DEBRA A sold 18,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $53.33 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that GILCHRIST RICHARD I (Director) sold a total of 8,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $54.04 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35270.0 shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Probst Robert F (EVP and CFO) disposed off 5,100 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 141,506 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 36.23% up over the past 12 months and Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is 70.32% higher over the same period. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is 132.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.23% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.