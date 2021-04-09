What should you know before buying stock in Fiserv Inc. (FISV)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 9.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.40 and a high of $126.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $123.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.41% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -12.86% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $124.15, the stock is 1.18% and 6.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 15.76% off its SMA200. FISV registered 31.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $120.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.95.

The stock witnessed a 1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.73%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $80.98B and $14.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.81 and Fwd P/E is 19.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.83% and -1.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $3.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

1,708 institutions hold shares in Fiserv Inc. (FISV), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 94.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 670.60M, and float is at 581.67M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 94.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 85.3 million shares valued at $9.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.74% of the FISV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 57.05 million shares valued at $6.5 billion to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 45.39 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $5.17 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 40.96 million with a market value of $4.66 billion.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiarello Guy ,the company’sChief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Chiarello Guy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $125.67 per share for a total of $3.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Simons Doyle (Director) sold a total of 10,388 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $122.10 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79039.0 shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Lynch Dennis (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $123.12 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 20,331 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading -6.96% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is 71.55% higher over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 30.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.19% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.