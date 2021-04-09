Which institution holds the most shares in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

1,813 institutions hold shares in Dominion Energy Inc. (D), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 67.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 812.70M, and float is at 797.94M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 67.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.56 million shares valued at $5.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the D Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 55.77 million shares valued at $4.19 billion to account for 6.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 41.43 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $3.12 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.06% of the shares totaling 24.64 million with a market value of $1.85 billion.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is 1.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.85 and a high of $87.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The D stock was last observed hovering at around $76.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.37% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -0.28% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.21, the stock is 2.04% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -1.15% off its SMA200. D registered 3.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.20.

The stock witnessed a 4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.21%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $61.62B and $14.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.39 and Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.32% and -12.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dominion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $4.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Dominion Energy Inc. (D) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kington Mark J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kington Mark J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $69.29 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81089.0 shares.

Dominion Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BLUE ROBERT M (President and CEO) bought a total of 14,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $69.44 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the D stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, FARRELL THOMAS F II (Executive Chairman) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $75.87 for $3.79 million. The insider now directly holds 901,144 shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D).

Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 13.39% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 21.86% higher over the same period. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -13.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.65% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.