Which institution holds the most shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

380 institutions hold shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), with 936.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 106.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.30M, and float is at 135.58M with Short Float at 10.97%. Institutions hold 105.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 15.3 million shares valued at $709.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the IOVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.87 million shares valued at $550.55 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 9.17 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $425.32 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.13% of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $417.72 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) is -32.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.67 and a high of $54.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.82% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.54% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.31, the stock is -1.85% and -18.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -14.90% off its SMA200. IOVA registered 5.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.00.

The stock witnessed a -9.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.17%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 26.91% and -42.24% from its 52-week high.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA): Who are the competitors?

