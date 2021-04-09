Which institution holds the most shares in ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV)

101 institutions hold shares in ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 73.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.84M, and float is at 91.44M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 71.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 18.4 million shares valued at $32.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.91% of the SREV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 8.37 million shares valued at $14.73 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 8.02 million shares representing 8.24% and valued at over $14.11 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 5.90% of the shares totaling 5.74 million with a market value of $10.1 million.

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is -21.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $2.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SREV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is -11.44% and -14.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -10.82% off its SMA200. SREV registered 57.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5485.

The stock witnessed a -14.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.71%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $138.04M and $194.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.75% and -36.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.00%).

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceSource International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $45.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 54,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $75894.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19.01 million shares.

ServiceSource International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Edenbrook Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 31,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $1.41 per share for $44204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.96 million shares of the SREV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Edenbrook Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 76,000 shares at an average price of $1.46 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 18,868,635 shares of ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV).

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 54.72% up over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is 32.52% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 48.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.8% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.