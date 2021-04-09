Which institution holds the most shares in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

126 institutions hold shares in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), with 8.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.85% while institutional investors hold 64.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.47M, and float is at 35.04M with Short Float at 13.08%. Institutions hold 51.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.21 million shares valued at $15.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.52% of the SNCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.54 million shares valued at $11.92 million to account for 5.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.93 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $9.07 million, while Group One Trading, L.P. holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $8.56 million.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is -24.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.54% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is -12.04% and -21.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -7.09% off its SMA200. SNCR registered 16.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8449.

The stock witnessed a -9.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.62%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has around 1598 employees, a market worth around $144.25M and $291.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.13% and -46.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.40%).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $63.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prague Ronald, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Prague Ronald sold 3,604 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $4.46 per share for a total of $16074.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that CLARK DAVID D (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,423 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $4.46 per share for $28647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Miller Jeffrey George (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,273 shares at an average price of $4.46 for $19058.0. The insider now directly holds 298,880 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 35.89% up over the past 12 months and CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is 6.12% higher over the same period. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is 29.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.37% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.82.