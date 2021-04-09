Which institution holds the most shares in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)

15 institutions hold shares in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR), with 4.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.97% while institutional investors hold 19.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.01M, and float is at 3.44M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 8.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arosa Capital Management LP with over 0.2 million shares valued at $2.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the VMAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is MYDA Advisors LLC with 88000.0 shares valued at $1.18 million to account for 1.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 77928.0 shares representing 0.97% and valued at over $1.05 million, while Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 65510.0 with a market value of $0.88 million.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is -34.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $25.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.57% off the consensus price target high of $25.44 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.57% higher than the price target low of $25.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is 2.84% and -22.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 13.18% at the moment leaves the stock -29.94% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.50.

The stock witnessed a -7.40% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.87%, and is 16.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 26.96% and -51.06% from its 52-week high.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.