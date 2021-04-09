Which Institutions Own Shares In Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)?

1,961 institutions hold shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), with 4.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 75.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 598.50M, and float is at 595.86M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 75.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.4 million shares valued at $4.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the EMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 39.49 million shares valued at $3.17 billion to account for 6.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.47 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $2.21 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 19.06 million with a market value of $1.53 billion.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is 13.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.34 and a high of $93.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $91.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.46% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -7.11% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.04, the stock is 0.81% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 21.28% off its SMA200. EMR registered 81.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.49.

The stock witnessed a 1.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.98%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 83500 employees, a market worth around $54.51B and $16.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.37 and Fwd P/E is 21.84. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.46% and -2.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $4.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the company’s Senior Exec. VP and CFO. SEC filings show that DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $78.91 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Bosco Sara Yang (Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $78.99 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92917.0 shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Froedge James (Exec. Pres Comm & Res Sols) disposed off 6,540 shares at an average price of $77.41 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 48,770 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 17.56% higher over the past 12 months. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is 35.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.61% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.