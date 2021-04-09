Which Institutions Own Shares In Formula One Group (FWONK)?

481 institutions hold shares in Formula One Group (FWONK), with 6.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.96% while institutional investors hold 99.87% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 96.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.82 million shares valued at $716.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.26% of the FWONK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 16.82 million shares valued at $716.59 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.71 million shares representing 7.23% and valued at over $626.54 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.89% of the shares totaling 14.02 million with a market value of $597.32 million.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 7.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.72 and a high of $48.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $45.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.75% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.54% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.71, the stock is 1.00% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 14.94% off its SMA200. FWONK registered 107.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.39.

The stock witnessed a -0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.62%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 914.20. Distance from 52-week low is 110.45% and -5.73% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $130.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 78.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 235.10% in year-over-year returns.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is trading 149.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.43% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.09.