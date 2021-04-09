Who are the Institutional Holders in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)?

118 institutions hold shares in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.94% while institutional investors hold 69.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.18M, and float is at 25.10M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 63.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 3.23 million shares valued at $45.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the IDYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Canaan Partners X LLC with 2.66 million shares valued at $37.25 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 2.2 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $30.84 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $25.86 million.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) is 55.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $24.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IDYA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.09% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.75, the stock is -4.86% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 43.59% off its SMA200. IDYA registered 437.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.31.

The stock witnessed a -3.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.95%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $691.81M and $19.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 442.75% and -12.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $8.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 89.70% year-over-year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lackner Mark, the company’s SVP, Head of Biology. SEC filings show that Lackner Mark sold 596 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $12516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Lackner Mark (SVP, Head of Biology) sold a total of 1,104 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $21.05 per share for $23234.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IDYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Dillon Michael P. (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.74 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 98,789 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA).