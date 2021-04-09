Who are the Institutional Holders in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)?

20 institutions hold shares in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), with 715.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 77.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.46M, and float is at 20.26M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 76.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 3.2 million shares valued at $19.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.68% of the REDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 0.95 million shares valued at $5.79 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $1.04 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 50300.0 with a market value of $0.31 million.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is -39.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REDU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.8% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.8% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is -26.13% and -32.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock -32.61% off its SMA200. REDU registered -1.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3531 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9354.

The stock witnessed a -36.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.96%, and is -8.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.65% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) has around 4014 employees, a market worth around $213.39M and $146.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.72. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.00% and -63.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -192.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.30% year-over-year.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 61.84% up over the past 12 months and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) that is 451.15% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.11% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 77230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.