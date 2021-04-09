Who are the Institutional Holders in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)?

103 institutions hold shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), with institutional investors hold 3.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 864.58M, and float is at 430.78M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 3.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 10.38 million shares valued at $55.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.18% of the TKC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oldfield Partners LLP with 7.47 million shares valued at $40.25 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.64 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $14.25 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $10.47 million.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is -11.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.36 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TKC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $7.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.08% off the consensus price target high of $9.73 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 16.05% higher than the price target low of $5.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.76, the stock is -5.89% and -12.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -9.64% off its SMA200. TKC registered 0.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2238.

The stock witnessed a -11.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.60%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has around 18999 employees, a market worth around $3.96B and $3.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.10 and Fwd P/E is 5.53. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.15% and -25.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is 35.88% higher over the past 12 months. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is 33.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -171.69% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.