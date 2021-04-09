Who is the Top Investor In CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)?

77 institutions hold shares in CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), with 164.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 50.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.67M, and float is at 54.89M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 50.69% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.52 million shares valued at $30.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.41% of the CTIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 7.14 million shares valued at $22.99 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 6.93 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $22.31 million, while Caxton Corp holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $12.07 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) is -22.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $4.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -15.65% and -21.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -2.05% off its SMA200. CTIC registered 164.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0653 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1523.

The stock witnessed a -22.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.90%, and is -13.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 191.86% and -39.23% from its 52-week high.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.09 million shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $3.50 per share for $7.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.52 million shares of the CTIC stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 28.71% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 85.59% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 8.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.27% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.