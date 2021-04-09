Who is the Top Investor In Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)?

202 institutions hold shares in Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN), with 247.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 97.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.64M, and float is at 155.55M with Short Float at 22.59%. Institutions hold 97.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.71 million shares valued at $65.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.14% of the KDMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.92 million shares valued at $61.93 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.82 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $40.73 million, while Avidity Partners Management, LP holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 9.57 million with a market value of $39.72 million.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) is -7.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $5.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDMN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 51.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is -6.03% and -15.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. KDMN registered 3.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4292 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2354.

The stock witnessed a -21.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.41%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $651.50M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.42% and -32.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-132.10%).

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $650k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 143.60% year-over-year.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading 11.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.05% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 35.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.01.