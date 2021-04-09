Who is the Top Investor In NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)?

280 institutions hold shares in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG), with 405.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 111.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.58M, and float is at 44.25M with Short Float at 9.13%. Institutions hold 110.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.68 million shares valued at $446.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.98% of the NSTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.45 million shares valued at $297.67 million to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.92 million shares representing 8.79% and valued at over $261.99 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 8.66% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $258.23 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $86.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $68.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.59% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.41, the stock is 6.54% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 34.45% off its SMA200. NSTG registered 180.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.98.

The stock witnessed a 16.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.59%, and is 7.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $117.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.34% and -18.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $30.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN J. CHAD, the company’s SVP, Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that BROWN J. CHAD sold 4,754 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $64.20 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Bailey K Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 28,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $65.63 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, HERSHBERG ROBERT (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $66.94 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,890 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 58.98% up over the past 12 months and Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) that is 154.59% higher over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is 1075.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.94% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.71.