Who is the Top Investor In Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

470 institutions hold shares in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 94.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.82M, and float is at 206.95M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 93.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 29.9 million shares valued at $532.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.17% of the DOC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.65 million shares valued at $527.69 million to account for 14.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.52 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $151.67 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 7.85 million with a market value of $139.68 million.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is 2.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.07 and a high of $20.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.32, the stock is 1.24% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 2.79% off its SMA200. DOC registered 29.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.80.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.47%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $437.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.97 and Fwd P/E is 48.98. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.21% and -8.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Physicians Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $111.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLACK ALBERT JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLACK ALBERT JR bought 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $18.13 per share for a total of $50764.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48963.0 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Klein Daniel M (SVP – Deputy CIO) sold a total of 4,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $18.04 per share for $75912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43791.0 shares of the DOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, THEILER JEFFREY (EVP – CFO) disposed off 27,200 shares at an average price of $18.09 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 149,215 shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 70.32% up over the past 12 months and LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) that is 40.15% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is 36.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.65% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.