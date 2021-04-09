Who is the Top Investor In Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA)?

11 institutions hold shares in Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA), with 4.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.12% while institutional investors hold 17.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.37M, and float is at 6.17M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 12.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Solas Capital Management, LLC with over 0.45 million shares valued at $2.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the PCSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.7 million to account for 1.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Investment Management Co Inc which holds 74928.0 shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Janney Montgomery Scott LLC holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 66331.0 with a market value of $0.44 million.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) is 53.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is -12.84% and 0.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 23.26% off its SMA200. PCSA registered -51.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.58.

The stock witnessed a -7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.13%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 198.53% and -28.72% from its 52-week high.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.00% this year

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BESSER JAMES E, the company’s . SEC filings show that BESSER JAMES E sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $10.76 per share for a total of $4.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that BESSER JAMES E () sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $10.67 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the PCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, BESSER JAMES E () disposed off 31,771 shares at an average price of $10.91 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,064,300 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA).