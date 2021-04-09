Will Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is 31.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.56 and a high of $27.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.22% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -43.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.97, the stock is 2.03% and 3.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 49.73% off its SMA200. CNK registered 111.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 167.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.54.

The stock witnessed a -4.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.86%, and is 12.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 7530 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $686.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.49. Profit margin for the company is -89.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.84% and -17.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.00%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.48 with sales reaching $91.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -520.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 117.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -83.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), with 13.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.20% while institutional investors hold 106.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.01M, and float is at 98.20M with Short Float at 22.65%. Institutions hold 94.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.02 million shares valued at $261.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.57% of the CNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.28 million shares valued at $213.88 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 10.39 million shares representing 8.69% and valued at over $180.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.80% of the shares totaling 9.32 million with a market value of $162.24 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandes Valmir ,the company’sPr – Cinemark International. SEC filings show that Fernandes Valmir sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $24.98 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Fernandes Valmir (Pr – Cinemark International) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $16.38 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Cavalier Michael (EVP-General Counsel) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $16.78 for $41950.0. The insider now directly holds 243,308 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading 211.78% up over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is 88.11% higher over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is 100.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.02% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.06.