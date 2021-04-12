3 Stocks to Watch: Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares are -9.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.59% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.67% down YTD and -11.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.37% and -2.62% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the PRGO stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Sector Perform on April 07, 2021. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PRGO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.13. The forecasts give the Perrigo Company plc stock a price target range of $64.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.3% or 9.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.00% in the current quarter to $0.57, down from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.82, down -17.00% from $4.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 223,317 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 68,973. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 144,855 and 37,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

Janish Ronald Craig, an EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO at the company, sold 2,662 shares worth $0.11 million at $41.23 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 PRGO shares valued at $0.1 million on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $41.29 per share. Sorota Richard S (EVP & President CSCA) bought 7,513 shares at $43.48 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $0.33 million while CLASSON ROLF A, (Director) bought 2,137 shares on Nov 09 for $99898.0 with each share fetching $46.75.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) stock was declining 0.48% to trade at $2.09 in the current market at the last check. that brought its market cap ‎to ‎‎$187,988,651. It fluctuated between $1.82 and $2.09 during the day. The 52-‎week range for the stock was ‎‎$0.05 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium ‎of 4,080.00% to the 52-week low price whereas it is ‎trading at a discount of -‎‎70.14% to the 52-week high price. ‎

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ‎‎(SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. ‎The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary ‎Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenient stores, a branch of ‎Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

‎The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 ‎and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 ‎requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.‎

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specialising in corporate, securities, and business ‎transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate ‎attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, ‎or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for ‎corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY), on the other hand, is trading around $47.50 with a market cap of $3.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.75 and spell out a more modest performance – an 11.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Progyny Inc. (PGNY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PGNY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.35 million. This represented 79.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $100.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $253.93 million from $202.05 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $38.99 million while total current assets were at $190.22 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $36.2 million, significantly higher than the -$1.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.17 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 407 times at Progyny Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 54 times and accounting for 5,731,791 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,779,494 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 353 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -299.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.03M shares after the latest sales, with -22.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.40% with a share float percentage of 63.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progyny Inc. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 14.73 million shares worth more than $624.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 16.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 11.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $470.26 million and represent 12.72% of shares outstanding.