8×8 Inc. (EGHT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is -5.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.51 and a high of $39.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.96% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -30.08% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.52, the stock is -1.14% and -4.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 36.39% off its SMA200. EGHT registered 104.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.62.

The stock witnessed a -5.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $509.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 533.11. Profit margin for the company is -33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.71% and -16.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.30%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $140.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

301 institutions hold shares in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 105.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.64M, and float is at 103.16M with Short Float at 19.16%. Institutions hold 102.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.72 million shares valued at $610.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the EGHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 13.38 million shares valued at $461.26 million to account for 12.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.79 million shares representing 10.04% and valued at over $371.88 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 8.37% of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $310.23 million.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deklich Dejan, the company’s Chief Products Officer. SEC filings show that Deklich Dejan sold 2,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $33.12 per share for a total of $92392.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that MARTIN BRYAN R (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $32.57 per share for $14297.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11254.0 shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Wilson Samuel C. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 871 shares at an average price of $32.57 for $28366.0. The insider now directly holds 167,926 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 30.42% up over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.14% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.79.