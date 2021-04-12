A peek at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN): Who has invested in It?

175 institutions hold shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), with 19.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.33% while institutional investors hold 79.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.27M, and float is at 13.59M with Short Float at 21.46%. Institutions hold 33.27% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.01 million shares valued at $57.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.89% of the MAXN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 1.95 million shares valued at $55.22 million to account for 5.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.82 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $23.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $21.05 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) is -17.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $57.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAXN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.91% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -46.5% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.44, the stock is -26.35% and -36.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -16.14% off its SMA200. MAXN registered a gain of 24.81% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.25.

The stock witnessed a -29.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.70%, and is -26.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has around 4609 employees, a market worth around $788.99M and $844.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.98% and -59.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.42 with sales reaching $160.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year.