A peek at New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR): Who has invested in It?

200 institutions hold shares in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 80.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.57M, and float is at 81.41M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 78.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.02 million shares valued at $41.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.67% of the SNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.03 million shares valued at $31.22 million to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 5.17 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $26.79 million, while Cooperman, Leon G. holds 6.03% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $25.92 million.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is 30.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $6.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.59% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 6.52% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 38.61% off its SMA200. SNR registered 165.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a 5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.08%, and is 4.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $549.38M and $336.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.50% and 1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $82.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -462.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading 56.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.89% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.