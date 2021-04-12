A peek at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who has invested in It?

354 institutions hold shares in Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 102.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.00M, and float is at 130.75M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 99.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 18.29 million shares valued at $870.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.68% of the PFGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 14.91 million shares valued at $709.78 million to account for 11.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.87 million shares representing 8.88% and valued at over $565.15 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 9.74 million with a market value of $463.89 million.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 21.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.63 and a high of $59.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $57.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.08% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.78% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.03, the stock is 2.67% and 6.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 37.57% off its SMA200. PFGC registered 114.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.31.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.91%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $7.69B and $26.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.13. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.62% and -3.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagerty Patrick T.. SEC filings show that Hagerty Patrick T. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $42.76 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Grant Kimberly (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $46.62 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5951.0 shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, VLAHCEVIC CHRISTINE R disposed off 3,882 shares at an average price of $46.77 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 22,758 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

