A peek at Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV): Who has invested in It?

37 institutions hold shares in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV), with institutional investors hold 50.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.54M, and float is at 40.25M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 50.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC with over 2.1 million shares valued at $23.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.22% of the SPNV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with 2.06 million shares valued at $22.67 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 1.57 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $17.26 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $16.72 million.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) is -8.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.93 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPNV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is -1.86% and -6.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.35% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.85.

The stock witnessed a -2.61% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.55%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.31% and -22.62% from its 52-week high.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.